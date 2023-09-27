A crew of workers digging on a street in Lima to lay gas pipes accidentally found eight funeral bundlessix of them as children, from a pre-Hispanic culture 800 to 1,000 years old, the gas company reported this Friday.

“We have found a total of eight funerary contexts of six children and two adults with an age of 800 to 1,000 years.“archaeologist Jesús Bahamonde told AFP.

The tombs belong to a large prehispanic cemetery and were discovered while workers from the Cálidda gas distribution company were removing dirt from a street in the populous district of Carabayllo, in the north of the Peruvian capital.

The funeral bundles, which were found a week ago along with vessels, belong to the pre-Inca cultures Ychsma and Chancaywhich occupied a large part of the valleys of Lima between the 11th and early 15th centuries.

“We have identified three burial patterns in these bundles. The children are wrapped in textiles, knotted in some cases, others have cotton and vegetable leaves. Most are placed in a fetal position with their legs drawn up towards the body,” Bahamonde explained.

“We also found an adult with his legs in a lotus flower position, a feature that has been found in few funerary contexts,” he said.

The El Niño climate phenomenon may have influenced the deaths of children between 2 months and 3 years old, according to researchers. “Climate change is a problem that has been going on for centuries and the El Niño phenomenon created droughts and food shortages, which would have caused the death of children from anemia,” archaeologist Mercedes Vera told AFP.

Among the objects placed as offerings in the tombs were dozens of red and black ceramic vessels, a wooden sword and gourd mates.

The mystery lies in the fact that six of the bodies are babies and children and that they are in good condition.

In Peru, public service companies must hire archaeologists when they carry out soil drilling work, given the possibility of finding archaeological remains.

In Lima, with 10 million inhabitants, there are more than 500 archaeological sites, among which dozens of “huacas” or cemeteries stand out. built by the ancient settlers, mainly with adobe. In the last eight years, Cálidda workers have found more than 1,800 vestiges of ancient cultures when they carried out their daily work.