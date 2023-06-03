Home page World

Workers find around 10,000 euros on a site. If the rightful owner does not get in touch, the finders are allowed to keep the money without any tax deductions.

Waldshut-Tiengen – You can occasionally find coins on the street, bills are the exception rather than the rule. But workers found several 50-euro notes during mapping work on a site in Waldshut-Tiengen (Baden-Württemberg). It should be about 10,000 euros. The honest finders took the money to the police. So far, no one has claimed the money. If it stays that way, the money goes back to the finders.

Money found in Germany: Workers find around 10,000 euros on the site

The money was handed over to the city of Waldshut-Tiengen in spring 2023 southern courier reported. The Bundesbank in Frankfurt is still busy calculating the specific sum of the find. How the money got on the site and who owns it is still unclear. The owner would have to prove that the money really does belong to him. If the find of money remains unclear, the finders can be happy. Because they should keep the money without tax deductions.

“In the opinion of the tax office, the payment of the found money to the finder would not be taxable,” said Bernhard Karg, head of the tax office in Waldshut-Tiengen southern courier. The finders would only have to pay an administration fee to the city. If money is found, the city retains two percent and one percent of the added value. At 10,000 euros, 605 euros would go to Waldshut-Tiengen.

Spectacular money find: Finders are allowed to keep money after six months

The law on finds states that the finder may keep the find after six months from the notification of the find to the competent authority. From a value of more than ten euros, finders are obliged to do soto report a find. This can be money or an object whose value exceeds ten euros. So the work will have to wait a little longer before you can keep the money – after all, honesty is always best.

Banknotes are not only found on the floor. An electrician from Munich just wanted to replace a stovetop and found around 80,000 euros behind a socket. (vk)