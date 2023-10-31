The dynamic could change, a new video would have emerged on the death of the five workers

A new video would have emerged on the Brandizzo massacre, in which five workers they lost their lives. The news was reported by the newspaper The print. This would be footage taken from surveillance cameras, now being examined by investigators.

A movie that could change position and responsibilities of one of the suspects: the RFI employee Antonio Massa. The man was accused of giving the green light to his workers to begin maintenance work on the tracks. Even though he had not received authorization from the Chivasso station. From the phone calls recorded before the train passed, the various requests from the RFI employee and the “No” from the station emerged, because there was a late train.

The new footage would have filmed Antonio Massa doing it remove the works because the train was about to arrive and then get back on the phone with the station. However, workers would return to the tracks to finish the job. The train hit them, that’s all of them died instantly.

A very different dynamic from the one reconstructed until a few days ago. If the rumors are confirmed by the investigators, Antonio Massa’s position will be reevaluated.

The video of one of the five workers

The accusations against the RFI employee also arose following a video found on the cell phone of one of the five workers, Kevin Lagana. The boy had filmed the moments before the massacre. In the video, also made public on the web, Antonio Massa is heard asking his workers to start and pay attention to his voice: “If I say train, go that way, okay?”.

A video that Kevin he hadn’t published yet on social media and which was handed over to the police. Together with Antonio Massa, the site manager Andrea Girardin Gibin and four other people among the top and managers of Sigifer of Borgo Vercellithe company responsible for carrying out maintenance work on the tracks.