A group of protesters keeps the entrance to the Central Market blocked and threatens to spread the protest on the Ricchieri highway.

The entrance was cut off this Wednesday morning by workers of the place, where a column of black smoke could be seen due to the burning of tires.

The protesters demand that the dialogue with the authorities be reopened to ask for safety and hygiene conditions, since they denounce that they were neglected during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, they demand the resignation of director Nahuel Levaggi.

“We represent the Central Market community. We are facing the worst directory in history. We unwaveringly want the resignation of the three Central Market authorities, which are for the Nation, Province and the City of Buenos Aires, “attacked Fabián Zeta, head of the fruit and vegetable chamber, in dialogue with TN.

#Alert:

Important police operation on the Richeri High Toll Highway.

Workers demonstrate in front of the administration of the #Central Market but they still don’t cut.

They ask for the resignation of director Nahuel Levaggi.

Court awaits in the area. pic.twitter.com/EDUMcI6R1n – Walter Verst (@WalterVerst) June 23, 2021

