The tendency to control employees has grown with the pandemic and telecommuting. Susumu Yoshioka / Getty Images / getty

Lorena (not her real name) worked as a warehouse maid at Amazon. To carry out its functions, it had a device in which it had to record every task it performed, from placing a package on a shelf to putting a product in inventory. The tool calculated how long it took on average to perform each procedure, as well as the moments of inactivity. “If you spent more than three minutes without noting any action, the system would start counting the time as a break,” he recalls.

Lorena’s is not an isolated case. More and more companies are considering using artificial intelligence tools to monitor their employees. A trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic and the progressive introduction of teleworking. “In recent months we have seen an increase in interest in these measures,” confirms Jesús Mercader, a labor partner at Uría Menéndez. However, the use of these systems raises numerous legal questions. Is it legal to carry out such a tight control? To what extent can the organization intrude on the daily activity of the workforce?

To begin with, article 38 of the Workers’ Statute (ET) allows companies to adopt the surveillance and control measures “that they deem most appropriate to verify compliance by the employee with their labor obligations and duties.” This includes the use of technological devices to measure productivity. However, the law sets a limit to this monitoring: that the privacy of the worker is not invaded.

To verify this, the system must pass what lawyers know as the “proportionality test”. As María Pardo de Vera, an expert privacy lawyer at Helas Consultores explains, this consists of analyzing whether there is another less invasive means of carrying out the objective for which the tool is installed. Thus, for example, a device that, in order to control that the person is at his post, constantly records him would not be lawful. “Instead, it would be worth taking photos every so often,” he clarifies.

In addition, for these systems to be legal, the company must be transparent and inform the staff of their existence, “as well as the operation, the data it collects and the possible consequences,” completes Mercader. For his part, Alex Santacana, labor partner at Roca Junyent, adds that communication must be as clear and concise as possible, and advises against hiding the information in a clause of the contract. “The best thing is not to leave any margin of doubt to the employee about the control to which he is being subjected,” he warns.

This is an important element, since, in the event of an eventual trial, the courts will be able to challenge possible disciplinary decisions if they consider that either the workers had not been properly informed, or that the measure is too invasive. A more than likely scenario considering the increasing awareness of judges regarding this type of matter. “In recent years, the law has become much more protective of the rights of employees against technological control, and this has been reflected in the sentences,” says Mercader.

An example of this is a ruling by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Madrid in which it declared inadmissible the dismissal of a waiter whom the company recorded stealing through hidden cameras. The entity presented as evidence some images that showed the employee taking money from the box and products from the pantry. However, the magistrates annulled the evidence, considering that it was obtained “improperly”, since the staff were not informed that they could be subjected to surveillance systems.

For his part, Pardo de Vera points out another risk, and that is to violate the regulations on the protection of personal data. This could happen if, for example, the tool takes screenshots to check the pages the worker navigates and, in one of them, captures the bank’s website and its password. Failure to comply with these regulations, the company could face penalties of up to 20 million euros or 4% of the volume of its annual turnover.

Low productivity

Can a company fire a worker for a decrease in productivity based on the data collected by a technological tool? Santacana believes that it is, but as long as certain requirements are met. First, that the efficiency objective set is logical and reasonable. Second, that the descent is constant and not the result of a specific moment. And third, that the performance of the sanctioned employee is notably lower than that of the rest of his colleagues.

In addition, the lawyer warns that, when evaluating performance, these types of devices can incur discriminatory treatment. For example, if they do not take into account a disability or a reduced working day for childcare. To avoid this, the company “must ensure that the system takes into account the reality of each employee,” he asserts.

Along these lines, Nacho Parra, a lawyer at Colectivo Ronda, believes that an excessively invasive control measure or that sets impossible objectives “could generate very great pressure on the workforce”, and thus violate the law on prevention of occupational hazards. Specifically, the lawyer refers to psychosocial risks (stress or anxiety, among others), which the company is obliged to avoid or, at least, mitigate. The penalties provided by the regulations in this regard are between 6,000 and 187,000 euros in the most serious cases.