Once upon a time there was the travet. Mr. Travet, from the comedy of 1863 in Piedmontese dialect, by Vittorio Bersezio Miserie d’monssù Travet, synonymous for decades with the worker dedicated to his monotonous office task, to reach the workplace, as well as to carry it out in some cases, he has used the car in significant part at least in the last 50 years. Probably, especially in the seventies and eighties, only one vehicle per family is good for everything: daily commuting, trips, holidays. Given this premise, the selection of cars that ideally link to the working class is very wide and everyone has their own favorites / hearts. Here are seven cars resulting from a choice as arbitrary as it is questionable: Fiat 127, Zastava Yugo, Alfa Romeo Alfasud, Ford F-150, Renault 5, Austin Metro, Opel Kadett. Seven vehicles that have accompanied millions of people over the years on their journey from home to work and in many other places (here the selection of 2021).