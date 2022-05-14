Workers born in May can already withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) as of this Saturday (14). Caixa Econômica Federal will deposit the money in the digital savings account, used for the payment of social and social security benefits.

The amounts can only be moved through the Caixa Tem application (available for operating systems android and iOS), which allows the payment of domestic bills and the realization of virtual purchases in establishments that do not have an agreement. Caixa Tem also allows withdrawals from ATMs and transfers to a third-party account.

In the entire payment schedule, approximately R$ 30 billion will be released to approximately 42 million workers with the right to withdraw. According to the calendar released in March, the release of resources follows a schedule based on the month of birth. The money will be released in stages until June 15, when those born in December receive.

The entire process to request the withdrawal will be computerized. The worker does not need to go to the Caixa branch, just enter the official FGTS app, available for smartphones and tablets, and enter the requested data.

However, the worker will need to be careful. Most will receive the money automatically, in Caixa’s digital social savings account. However, in case of incomplete data that does not allow the opening of the digital account, the worker will have to request the release of the resources.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a report to explain how to make the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal.

The application gives the option for the worker to apply for credit in a checking or savings account from any bank. The possibility, however, is only valid for those who agree to provide an official document with a photo to register the biometrics.

withdrawal

Another point that the worker needs to pay attention to is the withdrawal of money. The funds will be available until December 15th and will return to the linked FGTS account after that date, if the money is not spent, withdrawn or transferred to a checking account.

Unmoved money will be refunded to the FGTS, with correction by the income of the Guarantee Fund corresponding to the period in which it was stopped in the digital savings account.

Query

To find out if you will automatically receive the money or if you will need to request the withdrawal, the worker must make an appointment. The process can be done either in the FGTS website and by the FGTS application (available for operating systems android and iOS).

The site only informs the release date and if the credit will be made automatically. The application has more features, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data and requesting to undo the credit and keep the money in the FGTS account.

