Informal workers registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) born in February can withdraw, as of today (2), the fifth installment of the 2021 emergency aid. The money was deposited in the digital savings accounts of Caixa Econômica Federal in August 21.

Resources can also be transferred to a checking account at no cost to the user. Until now, money could only be moved through the Caixa Tem application, which allows the payment of domestic bills (water, electricity, telephone and gas), payment slips, purchases in virtual stores or purchases with the QR code (advanced version of barcode) on the machines of partner establishments.

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the site help.caixa.gov.br.

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new round of payments, for seven months, has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$150.

Schedule of payment of the fifth installment of the 2021 emergency aid – Source: Ministry of Citizenship

Rules

Under the established rules, aid is paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, provided that the income per person is less than half the minimum wage. It is necessary that the beneficiary has already been considered eligible by December 2020, as there is no new application phase. For those who receive Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule remains valid, whether the portion paid in the social program or the emergency aid.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until october, with the same values ​​for the benefit.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated a question and answer guide about emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.

* Andreia Verdelio collaborated

