Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 18:09

Workers at U.S. distribution company UPS have ratified a union agreement that includes pay increases, the International Brotherhood of Teamster union said Tuesday.

UPS and union leaders last month agreed to the five-year deal that would cover about 330,000 package delivery drivers and package sorters. The previous contract expired on July 31. Teamsters said 86.3% of members voted to ratify the contract, the highest vote ever for a Teamsters contract with UPS. This is the largest collective agreement involving a private employer in North America.

While negotiations were underway, Teamsters members voted to authorize a strike if the new deal was not reached, a move that could have strained many companies’ supply chains. UPS moves about 5% of the country’s gross domestic product, or approximately $3.8 billion worth of goods every day, according to the US Chamber of Commerce.