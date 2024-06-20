Cuauhtémoc.- Two workers were seriously injured when they were buried by an avalanche of earth and stones, while working in a drainage ditch this afternoon in the community of Álvaro Obregón (Rubio).

The workers were identified with the names of Ismael Ramos Argüelles and José Sigala, both received first aid from Red Cross paramedics and were later transferred to Cuauhtémoc, one to the Javier Ramírez Topete hospital and the other to the IMSS clinic.

The official report states that while they were working an avalanche buried them. A police officer certified as an Emergency Medical Technician and workers maneuvered to extract those affected, who are reported to be delicate.

On the way, the ambulances from the Swift Current base of the Mennonite community were escorted by Highway personnel to the aforementioned hospitals.