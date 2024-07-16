On Monday night, two Construction workers They suffered a serious accident when they were buried under several meters of earth, after the walls of the trench in which they were working collapsed. The incident occurred at a construction site located on Hidalgo Avenue, in the city of Tampico, Tamaulipas.

According to initial reports, the two employees, aged approximately 30 and 50, were at the bottom of the construction site when the earth suddenly collapsed and they were buried.

The first rescue operations were carried out by the workers’ colleagues, who were in charge of carrying out the extraction.

Red Cross paramedics and firefighters also took part in the incident, and were in charge of carrying out the necessary maneuvers to assist the injured.

The workers were rushed to a hospital where they were reported to be in stable condition and would remain under observation for further medical evaluation.