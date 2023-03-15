Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the Labor Appreciation Award, stated that the ideal business environment in Dubai helped many workers to become owners of successful projects, stressing that Dubai is the land of opportunities for those looking for success and excellence.

Bin Surour said in exclusive statements on the sidelines of a press conference held yesterday, to announce the second edition of the “I Found Myself” initiative, that the success stories of 15 workers who became officials and owners of private projects in Dubai will be shown within the initiative on Sama Dubai channel during the month of Ramadan.

“I Found Myself” is an integral part of the Labor Appreciation Award sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and it has been transformed into a permanent initiative, after the success of its 15 episodes during its first session, which was broadcast within a month. last Ramadan.

He pointed out that the number of workers who benefited from the rebate card for the Appreciation Award rose to 210,000, working in important economic sectors in Dubai.