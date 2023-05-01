Workers, unions and politicians demand in the march of the International Labor Day of this electoral year the increase in wages, lower prices and distribute benefits to combat inflation, which prevents many families from reaching the end of the month. The regional delegate of CC OO, José Ibarra, accused companies in Cartagena of earning “more money than ever”, also indicated that price increases in basic necessities sometimes reach “15% and 16% , which has repercussions above all on the economies of the working class.

During his speech on the steps of the Palacio Consistorial, Ibarra denounced that “the agricultural belt generates wealth only for businessmen, not for the people who work in the fields, because in the agricultural sector the agreements have remained below the minimum interprofessional wage ».

The unions also showed their support for the Sabic workers who seconded the march shouting ‘It’s not an ERTE, it’s a closure’. The workforce has undergone a Temporary Employment Regulation File for 260 people since the end of the year, which expires in June. Until now, and according to the workers, Sabic’s management has not clarified what it is going to do in the future with this industry and they fear the definitive closure of the LEXAN 2 plant.

For this reason, the unions demand that the local, regional and state authorities intervene to avoid the possible closure in phases. “We call on the next municipal corporation and the next regional government that comes out of the polls on May 28 to act and reverse this situation that leads to a possible closure,” said Ibarra.

The negotiation agreements of different sectors such as canned vegetables and the company Navantia are still pending. For this reason, they ask to include salary review clauses in collective agreements, which allow salaries to be protected against “excessive price increases”. For Ibarra “rejecting these clauses, as the business associations are doing, is a very opportunistic way of trying to make cash in an irresponsible way. We cannot consent to trying to get out of this crisis at the cost of devaluing wages, generating more labor poverty and greater social inequality.

The regional delegate of USO, Ramón Zalote, requested in the reading of his manifesto the unblocking of the collective bargaining that in the Region of Murcia affects more than 300,000 people. “There are more than 200,000 workers in this Community earning the minimum interprofessional wage, while the prices of food and mortgages continue to rise.” Likewise, Zalote demanded that the national and regional governments fight against irregular employment and in precarious conditions, as well as the submerged economy.

Finally, the UGT regional delegate, José Luis Martínez, denounced that “companies have passed on the cost of energy increases, in the final price of goods and services, especially food and basic necessities, to maintain their profit margins, or sometimes even widen them, seriously affecting the most vulnerable segments of the population. It is not because of the war in Ukraine as they want us to see.

The union calls for developing and strengthening collective bargaining and putting people at the center of public policies. Martínez insisted that before the new electoral cycle, it is not the same who governs. «We urge the citizenry to participate en masse in the electoral processes and to support the proposals for progress. We have to continue advancing in rights, freedoms and dignity so that the social majorities live better.

He also demanded the recovery of the 35-hour working day in the Public Administration for all public employees and showed union support for Sabic and the municipal employees of the Cartagena City Council, “who still have not found a solution to the problems in matter of collective bargaining.

In the demonstration, which started from the Plaza de España to the Palacio Consistorial, it was possible to see the candidates for mayor for the PSOE, Manuel Torres; We can, Leli Cartagena; and Sí Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, among other politicians. Either because of the high temperatures or because of the festive bridge, but the concentration of people in this International Workers’ Day demonstration in Cartagena was not as massive as on other occasions. According to the Police there would be just under three hundred people, which could have increased along the route.