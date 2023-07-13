Worker stung by a hornet: taken to hospital in critical condition

A 60-year-old worker arrived at hospital in desperate condition after being stung by a hornet. This was reported by Il Messaggero, according to which the event took place on the morning of Wednesday 12 July in Rome.

The worker was working on the resurfacing of the road surface in Trigoria, when he was stung in the ear by the so-called vespa orientalis and lost consciousness.

The man was taken in red code to the Biomedical Campus. Upon his arrival at the facility he was unconscious, with vital signs “almost gone”. The doctors managed to get him back but preferred to keep him hospitalized.