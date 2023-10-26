Home page World

But that certainly doesn’t belong in the malt: a man really does urinate in the tank of a brewery. The video goes viral and the beer stock takes off.

Pingdu – Does it actually smell in the beer? A clip about the Chinese brewery Tsingtao is currently causing a stir on the “Weibo” platform. The video, which has been viewed more than ten million times on social networks, shows a suspected brewery employee in a uniform and helmet climbing over a high wall into a beer container and urinating in it. The incident is currently being investigated by Chinese authorities, BBC News said.

Man pees in beer tank: People in China no longer want to drink Tsingtao because of video

According to local news outlet The Paper, the urination incident is said to have taken place at a Tsingtao factory in eastern China. After the disgusting scandal became known, the company immediately informed the police and announced an investigation into the events. “Currently, the affected batch of malt is completely sealed,” Tsingtao said in an official statement. Numerous users have already expressed their disgust on social media and threatened to stop consuming Tsingtao beer.

The urine-contaminated load is said not to have made it into the brewing process: Nevertheless, people in China have been boycotting the Tsingtao brand since the pee video. © NurPhoto/Imgao/Screenshot

Share price plummets after Pinkel Gate: Police arrest two men

Tsingtao, China’s second largest brewery, is highly regarded for its lagers. Their beer is available in over 100 countries worldwide. However, the peeing incident could have unpleasant consequences. Since the video circulated online, the Tsingtao share price has fallen by up to 7.5 percentage points. They are currently standing Breweries in Bavaria face other major challenges.

According to reports in the state newspaper National Business Daily, two men were arrested in Pingdu: the one who is said to have urinated in the tank and the one who allegedly filmed him doing it. Did they end up messing around on behalf of the competition? The investigation will show. “Can this taste good?” Beer lovers in Germany also ask themselves, a brewery makes beer from water and powder. (fr)

