The emergency services in Motril had to rescue a worker who had fallen two meters into a rambla.

The emergency, call center 112 received a call at 09.30h this morning. The 53-year-old man, who was working in the area, had fallen into the concrete-walled boulevard and fractured his leg.

The incident took place along the Rambla Los Alamos, near the kilometer one, opposite the Shell gas station.

The Local Police, National Police and an ambulance were despatched to the scene and the victim once lifted out of the rambla was taken to Hospital Santa Ana.

A police report was also submitted to the Work inspection, as is the case in all work-related accidents.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)