The Fort, Sinaloa. A resident of Mochicahui, El Fuerte, Sinaloa, was intoxicated after an ammonia nurse suffered a leakthis Saturday afternoon.

The affected person was identified as Lorenzo Castro, who was transferred to a hospital in this city.

According to the information collected at the scene, around 6:00 p.m. the report was given to the emergency number about a ammonia leak into farmland in Mochicahui.

In addition, it was reported that a person was lying, apparently unconscious. Therefore, elements of the aid bodies were immediately mobilized to the scene, among which were Firefighters from Los Mochis, as well as Civil Protection personnel.

Worker is intoxicated after ammonia leak in El Fuerte | Photo: Courtesy

It transpired that local residents realized what happened and observed the affected adult, boarded him in a private vehicle and took him to Social Security to be treated.

Read more: Cyclist is seriously injured after being run over in Mazatlan, Sinaloa

Upon arrival at the site, they checked the ammonia nurse, which had suffered a leak through a valve. Moments later, the situation managed to be controlled.