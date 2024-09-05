Ciudad Juarez.- A DALSA worker was injured while handling construction material and was taken to receive urgent medical attention, Red Cross personnel reported.

The injured employee was identified at the scene as Jesus Aaron Lopez Estrada, 35 years old.

It was reported that this afternoon they were lowering construction material, some metal beams, and he suffered a fall due to the weight of the material and was injured mainly in the face.

The accident occurred at the establishment located on Miguel de la Madrid and Paseos del Alba streets, in the south of the city.

The injured man received first aid from Red Cross emergency medical technicians who, aboard unit 381, transferred him to a medical institution. His health condition is reported as critical.

Personnel from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office went to the scene to find out how the events occurred and begin the investigation, it was reported at the scene.

Company staff did not provide further details.