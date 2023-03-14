Genoa – All-round investigations will be carried out on the accident that occurred at Ansaldo Energia on 21 February in which a 36-year-old worker was seriously injured, Simone Bonori. Today the public prosecutor’s office commissioned the engineer Ivar Piero Negrisin of Turin to carry out an appraisal. The consultant will have to ascertain how the accident occurred and whether it is attributable to structural characteristics, malfunctioning or poor maintenance of the impounded machinery.

The other aspect that the engineer will have to check is whether there have been any errors in mounting the workpiece on the lathe.

The public prosecutor Giuseppe Longo, together with the adjunct Francesco Pinto, investigated four people for the accident: they are the deputy general manager, the plant manager, the foreman and the foreman.

Registration is a necessary act to allow suspects to participate in the expert operations. The charge is grievous bodily harm.

The company had underlined the “maximum trust in the judiciary” to shed full light on the exact dynamics of the accident.

Bonori is still hospitalized in intensive care at the San Martino hospital. His conditions are stable in their seriousness: for some days she has begun to respond to minimal stimuli.

Bonori had been hit by a piece that had come off the lathe, a 1980 machine, and had broken through the protective bulkhead. The unions had pointed the finger at the age of the machinery.

Investigations would have revealed that the piece was attached with two bolts instead of four. The machinery had been overhauled last January.