Moneglia – There are two people under investigation for the death of Luigi Bernardini, the 76-year-old worker who was run over and killed on the A12 motorway on 12 October. On the register of public prosecutor Patrizia Petruziello they are finished Diego Bonafede, sixty years old from Alessandria, driver of the Audi A3 that hit the worker and Andrea Pipitone, owner of the company for which Bernardini worked, the Professional Traffic Service, who is 47 years old and lives in Sarzana and is assisted by the lawyer Iacopo Memo.

Investigations

And the investigations of the medical examiner Francesco Ventura also continue on the victim’s tissue samples to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened. In fact, however, the consultants will also have to rebuild the accident on site. The driver of the car that hit and killed Bernardini on the evening of October 12th, manager of the construction site on the A12 between the Deiva Marina and Sestri Levante toll booths, was also hospitalized in shock and declared that he had not seen the worker who, according to his reconstruction, was already on the ground at the time of impact. However, after the first analyzes on the body and on the hit car, this does not completely convince the Prosecutor’s Office. However, the construction site for which also ends up in the sights of the Prosecutor’s Office Luigi Bernardini He was working. The accident occurred at kilometer 57 between the Deiva Marina and Sestri Levante toll booths, towards the capital, on 12 October. That stretch of motorway, unlike the stretch from Genoa to Sestri Levante, is managed by Salt. Luigi Bernardini, according to what was reconstructed by the Brugnato Polstrada agents, was a regular employee of Professional Traffic which runs the construction site on that stretch of motorway. Bernardini had been employed as a construction site caretaker for weeks. A job of support for the workers who then intervene.

Safety on motorway construction sites

Last spring, the seventy-six-year-old underwent all the medical examinations required for working on the motorway, which revealed no contraindications and which he had successfully passed, as well as the update on safety on motorway construction sites. However, it will be necessary to reconstruct the crash also on the stretch of motorway where it occurred. Investigators and consultants will have to reach kilometer 57 to reconstruct the investment. The same type of test that was recently performed in Santa Margherita to reconstruct the murder in detail Alessio Grana, killed by his neighbor Sergio Frisinghelli.

Dangerous construction sites

But the danger of construction sites also necessarily affects motorists. For three years now the entire A12, both the stretch managed by Aspi and that managed by Salt, have been affected by massive maintenance works. At the construction site between Deiva Marina and Sestri Levante, in both directions, there have been numerous accidents in the last year. A little further on however, the last precedent was recorded just 4 years ago: a lorry had hit an Aspi van. Renato Nicolini, a 51-year-old worker, had died at the San Martino hospital in Genoa after less than a month of agony. — © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED