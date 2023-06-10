Worker finds government bonds for a billion lire, but they are no longer worth anything: “I’m suing Bank of Italy”

A treasure, now made of waste paper. It is the one found by a 50-year-old worker in the family home in Ceccano, in the Frusinate area. During the renovation works, the man found a box full of government bonds, dating back to 1937.

The bonds, hidden behind a wall, had a nominal value of one billion lire but, according to an orientation reaffirmed by the Bank of Italy in many similar cases, they can no longer be collected.

Although, according to reports from Il Messaggero, the 50-year-old knows that the value of the securities is now zero, he has nevertheless chosen to contact a lawyer to ascertain whether it is still possible to do something. “I was very close to my grandfather and I like to think that he was the one who guided me to discover that wooden box hidden inside the wall with the government bonds,” he told the newspaper. “Like the men of his time, he was a great saver. It is a pity that the fruit of his sacrifices has only now come out and you risk being in vain ”.

The discovery took place while knocking down a wall with a hammer. In the cavity of the wall a wooden box has sprouted, wrapped in old sheets of newspaper: inside was kept an interest-bearing coupon of five hundred lire from 1937 and other coupons of twelve lire and 25 cents, with an amortization plan which on expiry , in 1962, would have yielded one billion of the old lire, for an estimated value of at least two million euros, taking into account inflation and interest.

“A circular from the Bank of Italy excludes the possibility of collection. However, we are studying the practice to see if it is possible to circumvent this obstacle”, said the lawyer Filardi.