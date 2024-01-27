This man's story went viral on social networks and spread to every part of the world. Tono Pineiro is a worker Spaniard living in Valencia. One day, while carrying out some renovation work, he made an incredible discovery.

The man was working inside that house when he found a well hidden in a wall 40 thousand euros. He noticed a strange glow, so he continued to break down the wall, to find out what it was. Behind the bricks there were several cans of a famous cocoa brand, which contained numerous banknotes. An incredible treasure, the worker couldn't believe his eyes.

However, his story went viral for another reason. Tono couldn't use even a cent of that money because that currency had been withdrawn for at least 20 years by the Spanish bank, precisely with the arrival of the euro. At that moment, he was overwhelmed by a great disappointment. They were worth 40 thousand euros and at the same time they were worth nothing. It would have been possible to change them into euros only until June 30, 2021.

The worker later managed to obtain a small treasure

In the following days, while describing what had happened to him, he discovered that there were people willing to pay a lot for them collector's items, which over the years had become very sought after. So, he tried to look for buyers on the web, managing to sell some of those banknotes and to earn around 20 thousand euros! In the end, she didn't do too badly!

The story of this worker has gone around the world. He was unable to understand who they belonged to, who had hidden 40 thousand euros in a wall more than 20 years ago? That house had several owners, now gone and he had to demolish it and then proceed with a new construction. But Tono will never forget that one incredible discovery.