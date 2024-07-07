From the clothes he was wearing, everything suggests that he was 58-year-old Claudio Togni, who fell into the river from a footbridge on June 28th.

A body was seen floating this morning by a passerby on the Adda River in the municipality of Cassano d’Adda. Everything suggests, from the clothes he was wearing, that it is Claudio Togni, the 58-year-old worker who fell from a footbridge on June 28 on the Adda River while he was working on closing a dam. The Bergamo firefighters and the diving and water rescue units of the Milan Command are on site.