Worker ended up hospitalized after heavy joke by his partner

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Construction workers (reference image).
Construction workers (reference image).
The man had to be taken to a hospital to be released from the machine to which he was stuck.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Some jokes are usually very heavy and they end up in complicated situations, which can even put people’s integrity at risk.
according to the newspaper The sixthOne such case occurred in the United Kingdom, when a construction worker, wanting to play a prank on his co-worker, covered the handles of a portable concrete mixer with glue. When the worker grabbed the machine his hands were completely glued to it.
Although the man tried to detach himself, he could not and they decided to take him to a hospital. In order for the worker and the concrete mixer to fit in one vehicle, they had to use a van for the transfer.
The boss of the two workers arrived in the afternoon on the day of the prank and was surprised to find them. He did not know that the affected worker had been in the hospital emergency room all day.
More news
Leaked details of the controversial octopus farm project in Spain
Do you want to travel to Spain? These are the requirements to enter from Colombia)
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Worker #ended #hospitalized #heavy #joke #partner
Leave a Reply