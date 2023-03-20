Worker ended up hospitalized after heavy joke by his partner

Some jokes are usually very heavy and they end up in complicated situations, which can even put people’s integrity at risk.

according to the newspaper The sixthOne such case occurred in the United Kingdom, when a construction worker, wanting to play a prank on his co-worker, covered the handles of a portable concrete mixer with glue. When the worker grabbed the machine his hands were completely glued to it.

Although the man tried to detach himself, he could not and they decided to take him to a hospital. In order for the worker and the concrete mixer to fit in one vehicle, they had to use a van for the transfer.

The boss of the two workers arrived in the afternoon on the day of the prank and was surprised to find them. He did not know that the affected worker had been in the hospital emergency room all day.

