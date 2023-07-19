Worker dies of a heart attack on the construction site of the new Amazon hub in Jesi

Tragedy in Jesi, where a 75-year-old worker died of a heart attack. The elderly man was operating a crane at the Amazon hub construction site, under construction in the town in the Marche region, where temperatures today reached 37 degrees.

The man, who did not work for the US multinational, suddenly collapsed on the wheel of the vehicle. Colleagues intervened immediately and called for help, but there was nothing they could do. the 75-year-old from Campania was already suffering from heart problems.

“What happened is terrible. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family of the person involved,” she said in an Amazon statement. “We remain at the disposal of the competent authorities for any need”.