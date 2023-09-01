Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/31/2023 – 22:44

One worker died and three others were injured, one of them in a serious condition, after the collapse of a metal tent used in the structure that is being set up for the parade of the Independence Day, on September 7, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. The accident occurred on the afternoon of this Thursday (31), around 3:30 pm, at the height of the Metropolitan Cathedral.

According to the Fire Department, the metal structure approximately eight meters high fell on the workers. Genes Gomes Coelho, 35 years old, suffered head trauma, chest injury and was unconscious. He was taken to the Hospital de Base de Brasília (HBB), but succumbed to his injuries and died.

Another victim, identified as 35-year-old Jardelmo Nunes da Silva, was rescued by a Samu team and also taken to HBB. His health status is considered serious, and there are no details. The other two victims are Maxwell Meira da Silva, 30, who had an injury to his leg, and Jessé Dionísio de Sousa, 37, with an open fracture on his right leg and abrasions.

In a note, the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) regretted the accident. According to the folder, the employees worked on setting up the structure of an exhibition, an event parallel to the 7th of September parade, which will take place outside the National Museum of the Republic.

“The causes of the accident will be duly investigated by the competent authorities. Secom expresses feelings of solidarity with workers and their families. And it is available to assist in whatever is necessary”, says the note. The head of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, also manifested himself through social networks. “My total solidarity with the family and friends of Genes Gomes Coelho, a victim of the accident in one of the structures for the 7th of September, and the other injured workers, to whom I wish a speedy recovery”, posted the minister.