Another tragedy at work. A worker died crushed by some concrete panels inside a waste disposal company in via Stella Polare, in the municipality of Fonte Nuova, near Rome.
According to an initial reconstruction, the man who was in command of a truck with the lifting arm hit concrete panels that hit the cab. Unfortunately for the man there was nothing they could do: he died instantly.
On site the carabinieri of the Mentana station, the firefighters for the removal of unsafe parts and 118 personnel.
#Worker #dies #crushed #concrete #panels #Rome
