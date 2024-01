Genoa – He was crushed by a container during unloading operations from a ship. A 50-year-old worker, Raffaele Massa from Quartucciu, died this morning at the Porto Canale of Cagliari.

The accident at work it happened at the Grendi pier shortly after 9.30. The dynamics of the tragedy are still being ascertained. The flying squad officers, the forensic police and the medical examiner intervened on site.