Worker dies crushed by a concrete slab in Calabria

A worker died in Calabria, crushed by a concrete slab falling from a crane.

The 54-year-old Edison Malaj, originally from Albania, was at work in Frascineto, in the province of Ciosenza, and he was with other workers in the square of the former social wineries when, for reasons to be ascertained, the slab carried by the crane broke off, hitting him.

The intervention of the 118 doctors was useless. The Carabinieri of the Castrovillari company coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office were on site and opened a file on the case.