Tragedy at MF Acciai in Pontida. Today around noon a company worker died after being hit by the arm of the machinery he was operating. The victim is Giordano Alborghetti, 55 years old, from the hamlet of San Gregorio di Cisano Bergamasco. He was married and the father of a 12 year old boy. Despite the immediate intervention of the police, there was nothing that could be done for him. The technicians of the Prevention and Safety Service in the workplace of the ATS, together with the staff of the Labor Inspectorate and Inail, are reconstructing the dynamics of what happened, also to verify any responsibilities. For the moment, it is known that Alborghetti was on a machine for palletizing aluminum strips when, suddenly, the moving arm of the machine itself hit him on the head. Some of Alborghetti’s family members also arrived at the factory in the afternoon, including his sister.

In the evening, the metalworkers’ unions Fim-Cisl, Fiom-Cgil and Uilm-Uil decided to proclaim a two-hour strike for Thursday 26 October (at the end of each shift) in all metalworking companies in the province of Bergamo. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, a joint initiative will be organized to study and raise awareness on the topic of safety.