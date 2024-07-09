Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 17:58

An outsourced employee of the Superior Labor Court (TST) died on Tuesday, the 9th, after receiving an electric shock while performing maintenance on a solar panel at the Court’s headquarters in Brasília. The 39-year-old worker received first aid at the scene, but suffered cardiac arrest and did not survive his injuries.

The team from the Military Fire Department of the Federal District tried to resuscitate him for almost an hour. The electrician was wearing all the personal protective equipment necessary for the job, according to the Court. In a statement, the Court lamented the death and said it was providing support to the worker’s family. The employee’s name was not released.

The TST also said it is committed to worker safety and will cooperate with police investigations into the case. “The Superior Labor Court deeply regrets what happened and is providing full support and solidarity to the victim’s family. It also reaffirms its commitment to the highest standards of workplace safety and informs that it is cooperating with the police investigations.”