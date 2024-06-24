Latina, European funds and false dismissals. The investigation into Satnam’s death

The story of the death of Satnam Singhthe worker who died a Latin following an accident at work. A piece of machinery had caused him to lose an arm, and the son of the owner of the farm for which he worked illegally for €4 an hourinstead of helping him he has it abandoned under the house bleeding, throwing the man’s limb onto the street. It later turned out that Renzo Lovatoowner of the company, was already under investigation since 2019 for gangmastering. But now new shocking details have emerged regarding this investigation that has been pending for years. “There are many suspects – the judicial offices explain to La Repubblica – there have been problems with notifications, but we’re almost there. Meanwhile, the Lovatos got it 131 thousand euros of European funds for the last eight years. While declaring that it has no workers employed by it. Because bureaucracy does not prevent you from having public funds if the company is under investigation.

The coop includes all the companies of the Lovato family, who arrived here from Veneto during the reclamation of the Agro Pontino during the fascist period. Today he claims a total of 4 employees with 5 hectares of land to cultivate and a turnover of 1.166 million euros. But an assumption also arises INPS scam: according to the accusations, workers were hired who were made to work for the days necessary to accrue the subsidy Of unemployment. Then – continues La Repubblica – yes they pretended to fire and they were kept working under the same conditions. Renzo Lovato also risks involvement in the investigation manslaughterfrom his statements on Tg1 in which he claimed to have told Satnam to “stay away from the machinery”, even if he then “did his own thing”, it emerges an active role in the organization of the work of the company, registered in the name of his son Antonello.