Sestri Levante – It was carried out in recent days the autopsy on the body of Pier Luigi Bernardini, the 76-year-old worker hit and killed on the A12 motorway last week between the Deiva Marina and Sestri Levante toll booths. However, additional days will be needed to complete all diagnostic tests. The man, originally from Massa Carrara and resident in Fosdinovo, worked legally as a construction site custodian on the A12. On Thursday 12 October, around 7.30pm, he had reached the motorway construction site to check the positioning of the construction site lights and traffic signs when he was hit and killed by a man from Alessandria in his car. The Genoa Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file to clarify the dynamics of what happened. The man in the car, hospitalized in shock after the crash, explained to the officers of the Brugneto highway that he had seen the worker at the last moment, shortly after a curve, and that the man was already on the ground. A circumstance that only medical tests on the injuries sustained by the worker will be able to clarify.

However, construction sites also necessarily end up in the spotlight. Bernardini had undergone work suitability checks in the spring. Perfectly outdated despite the 76 years of age and the obvious ailments of age. Yet Berardini had to work, he would not have been able to live on the photographer’s pension obtained years ago. But the danger of construction sites also necessarily affects motorists. For three years now the entire A12, both the stretch managed by Aspi and that managed by Salt, have been affected by massive maintenance works which have become necessary and cannot be postponed.

At the construction site between Deiva Marina and Sestri Levante, in both directions, there have been numerous accidents in the last year. A little further on, between Sestri Levante and Lavagna, the latest precedent is recorded: just 4 years ago. A lorry had hit an Aspi van and a traffic police patrol. Renato Nicolini, a 51-year-old worker who had suffered the worst traumas, had passed away at the San Martino hospital in Genoa after less than a month of agony.