Monterrey.-A worker died when glass sheets fell on him that he was unloading from a truck, in Santa Catarina.

The deceased, who was not identified at the scene, was instantly lifeless lying on the sidewalk among the remains of broken glass.

The accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Camino a la Banda and Alfonso Reyes streets, in the Vía Cordillera sector.

Municipal and State Civil Protection paramedics arrived at the scene, who confirmed the death.

The area was cordoned off by municipal police so that experts and ministerial agents could take charge of the investigation.

A truck with the company name Templa Pacífico was left in the place, which was parked on Camino a la Banda street.

According to a police source, the truck carried 50 sheets of tempered glass measuring 4 meters long by 4 meters wide, arranged in packages of 25 on each side.

He reported that employees had already unloaded the left side of the truck and placed the material on a construction site.

When they had begun to unload the other side, the strong winds in the area caused the merchandise to slide off the truck and fall squarely on the victim.