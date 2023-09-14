More and more deaths in the workplace, an endless tragedy

More and more deadly work. After the explosion in one factorybrica in Abruzzo, where three people lost their lives, the Brandizzo massacre Just a few weeks ago, two more shocking pieces of news arrived: a worker who was working on resurfacing the road on the runway of the Marconi airport in Bologna it remained crushed by a vehicle of his own company, probably in reverse, and died. It happened during the night, around 3: the employee, from the first information reported by theHandle, was Italian and 52 years old; he worked for a company in Modena. Polaria, 118 with ambulance and ambulance and Occupational Medicine are on site to carry out the checks. It is not yet clear whether the worker died from the consequences of the crushing or from a cardiac arrest shortly thereafter.

But not only. In Arzano, in the province of Naplesa 44-year-old worker from Frattaminore who worked in a photovoltaic panel company, for reasons still being investigated, was fell from the roof of a warehouse from a height of approximately 10 metres. The 118 health workers intervened on site, in via Serrao, and found the death of man. The Carabinieri of the Arzano department started the investigations, assisted by the staff of the Naples Local Health Authority.

