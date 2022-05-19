Minimum amount for application will be R$ 200; the maximum was set at 50% of the FGTS balance

Workers will be able to use up to 50% of the FGTS balance (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço) to buy Eletrobras shares in the company’s privatization process. The privatization of holding in the electricity sector was approved by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) on Wednesday (May 18, 2022).

In March, Caixa Econômica Federal defined the rules for using the guarantee fund resources in privatizations authorized by the PND (National Privatization Program). In addition to Eletrobras, the government also plans to privatize Correios this year.

According to the economic team, the potential for the purchase of Eletrobras shares with FGTS resources is R$ 6 billion.

Workers with a formal contract who have money in their FGTS account and want to invest in the shares will be able to access the FGTS application or go to a Caixa branch. The purchase will be made through Mutual Privatization Fundsalready used by the government in the sale of shares in other state-owned companies.

The reserve of the shares will be intermediated by an administrator chosen by the investor in the Caixa application itself.

The minimum amount for investment is BRL 200, that is, you will need to have at least BRL 400 in a fund account to invest. The maximum amount is 50% of the FGTS balance.

Workers will be able to sell the shares.”only after twelve months have elapsed from the date of application”, explained Caixa, adding that, in this case, the funds will return to the FGTS account.