Values ​​can only be moved through the Caixa Tem app; around BRL 30 billion should be released

Workers born in July can now withdraw up to R$ 1,000 from their FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) accounts starting this Saturday (May 21, 2022). Caixa Econômica Federal will deposit the money in the digital savings account used for the payment of social and social security benefits.

Amounts can only be transferred through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS operating systems), which allows the payment of household bills and virtual purchases at non-affiliated establishments. Caixa Tem also allows withdrawals from ATMs and transfers to third-party accounts.

In the entire payment schedule, approximately R$ 30 billion will be released to approximately 42 million workers with the right to withdraw. According to the calendar, released in March, the release of funds follows a schedule based on the month of birth. The money will be released in stages until June 15, when those born in December receive.

The entire process to request the withdrawal will be computerized. The worker does not need to go to a Caixa branch, just enter the official FGTS application, available for smartphones and tabletsand enter the requested data.

However, the worker must be careful. Most will automatically receive the money in Caixa’s digital social savings account. However, in case of incomplete data that does not allow the opening of the digital account, the worker will have to request the release of the resources.

The application gives the option to apply for credit in a checking or savings account from any bank. The possibility, however, is only valid for those who agree to provide an official document with a photo to register the biometrics.

WITHDRAWAL

Another point that the worker needs to be aware of is the withdrawal of money. The funds will be available until December 15th and will return to the linked FGTS account after that date, if the money is not spent, withdrawn or transferred to a checking account.

Unmoved money will be refunded to the FGTS, with correction by the income of the Guarantee Fund corresponding to the period in which it was stopped in the digital savings account.

QUERY

To find out if you will automatically receive the money or if you will need to request the withdrawal, the worker must make an appointment. The process can be done both on the FGTS website and on the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS operating systems).

The site only informs the release date and if the credit will be made automatically. The application has more features, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data and requesting to undo the credit and keep the money in the FGTS account.

