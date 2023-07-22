It will be in a few months when the Mexican federal legislators will discuss and debate the proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to reduce the work week, going from 48 hours to 40 hours of activities.

However, after the proposed amendment to the Federal Labor Law was presented in the Chamber of Deputiesit was not long before various doubts began to arise about it, one of them having to do with the lunch schedule and whether the new work week would affect you.

First of all, it must be recognized that, despite the various reforms that have been made to the Mexican Federal Labor Law to date, the truth is that Mexico still owes a lot to its working class.

All in all, the proposals endorsed in the Congress of the Union in favor of employees of the Mexican formal sector have been welcomed. Among the most outstanding reforms to the LFT is the increase in vacations after completing one year worked for a company, increasing from 6 to 12 days. In addition, in recent years the minimum wage has gradually increased.

Now, the federal deputies are promoting an initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law that seeks to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours, that is, if approved, formal workers would work 5 days a week and not 6.

In this context, there are many formal employees who have wondered if the reduction of the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours would make the company they work for take away their lunch hour.

However, it must be remembered at this point that, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, all workers have the right to at least 30 minutes of their working day to dedicate to eating

“During the continuous working day, the worker will be granted a rest of half an hour, at least and in special days the worker must enjoy at least one hour of rest every 6 hours of work to take their meals and a period of rest during the night if the day covers this”, indicates article 63 of the Federal Labor Law.

And it is that, because the reform to the LFT proposes the reduction of the work week, removing 8 hours of work activities per week, there are many people who may come to think that, from one side or the other, companies would seek to cover the remaining 8 hours, tempting to take away their employees’ lunch break.

However, as you mention the aforementioned article of the Federal Labor Law, under no circumstances can the employer condition or eliminate the mealtime of its collaborators, taking into account that it is one of their most basic rights.

Thus, to conclude, it will be necessary to make it clear that, even if the reduction in the working week is endorsed, workers will continue, yes or yes, having their lunch hour every day.

