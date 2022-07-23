Sunday, July 24, 2022
Work yes there is: Bolivia opens ‘casting’ to choose the DT of its selection

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in Sports
ramiro cow

Bolivian selection.

Bolivian national team.

Those interested, local and foreign, must send a resume.

The Bolivian Football Federation decided to open a call on social networksrequesting applicants to occupy the position of technical director in the senior team, thinking about the next South American Qualifiers.

Wanted DT

The term for “casting” expires next Friday, July 29 and they are waiting for resumes and work projects to make their decision.

“Invite national and international professionals to participate in this process and send their CV and work project to the FBF emails”says the statement that has been replicated by the international media.

In the last hours it was speculated that the Colombian Hernán Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was one of the candidates and that there would be approaches, in any case, the Federation decided to open the option for others.

