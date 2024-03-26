Work | Women who moved to Finland tell what it's like when you can't get to work

Dania Albawab from Syria is studying Finnish and has applied to university. A degree obtained in Finland has not been useful in the job search.

In her home country, Dania Albawab studied at university, in Finland she cannot even become a security guard. Employment of immigrant women is often slow in Finland, even though workers from abroad are wanted in the labor market. Albawab and three other women who moved to Finland tell us what it's like when you can't or don't want to work.

Qun In Finland, we talk about immigrants, we also often talk about work. The discussion often focuses on men: asylum seekers coming across the border or top experts in the gaming industry, a large part of which are men.

About studies however, it is known that it is immigrant women who find employment in Finland more slowly than men.