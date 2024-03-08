Work, hire more women? A growth opportunity for Italian GDP

In Italy the female participation rate in the labor market is equal to 48.2% versus the European Union average of 59.6%.: with female participation equal to the European one in Italy we would have 2.3 million more employed people, therefore an increase in GDP, but also a demographic increase. Countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Iceland have an average fertility rate of 1.7% compared to 1.2 in Italy and have a female labor participation rate of between 70 and 77%. This was revealed by the Confcommercio Research Office. Considering the dependent and independent female component of the labor market overall, in the four-year period 2019-2023 it grew by 13.3% against 10.2% of the total (men + women) and in the tertiary market the growth is more accentuated (+ 15.8%); of the 1.85 million jobs created in the last four years, just over half are female workers and in the tertiary market over 60% of the new workers are women: this is the analysis of the dynamics of female employment, both dependent and independent and the impact of these both economically and socially.

For Anna Lapini, national president of the Confcommercio Women's Tertiary Group, “gender equality is an objective that must be achieved in everyone's interest and it is right for everyone to pursue it together. The role of women's businesses and tertiary businesses is to contribute to the growth of female employment, and therefore to the economic and social development of our country, but also to encourage the economic autonomy of women – which I will never tire of repeating it is the first barrier against gender violence. This is why we celebrate our March 8th with the slogan “Every female business is a step towards equality“. The graphic recalls the date, March 8, and the multitude of women represented. The market tertiary sector is in fact the sector of choice for female businesses, in particular for businesses entering the market, which compared to businesses managed by men present a greater concentration in the service sector, 66.9% against 55.7%. In Italy, businesses led by women constitute 22.21% of the total number of businesses. In trade alone, businesses led by women account for 24% of the sector total.