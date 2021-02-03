GThe Labor Minister, Yolanda Díaz, during the Government control session held yesterday in the Senate, in Madrid. David Fernández / EFE

Although the number of workers who receive their salary in cash each month is residual compared to those who obtain it through a transfer, the Government wants to gradually banish the payment in cash, a measure with which it also seeks to strengthen the fight against fiscal fraud. In the draft of the strategic plan of the Labor and Social Security Inspection that has been designed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, and to which EL PAÍS has had access, it is specified that the Executive It is convenient that it be legally obliged that the payment of most of the salaries is always made by bank transfer ”.

As currently stated in the Workers ‘Statute, employers can pay wages either by transfer, in cash or by check or any other method of this style that has been approved by the workers’ representation. However, the department headed by Yolanda Díaz wants to reduce this range of possibilities and place this modification at the center of a line of struggle to pursue tax fraud, because it understands that salary is “the most essential element of the employment relationship.” The draft of this text is currently under discussion – it must be resolved this week – with the social agents and the State Labor and Social Security Inspection Body itself, so its text is not yet final. “All the proposals included in this plan seek to move along the line of transparent payments,” they say from Work.

Despite the fact that the most generalized form of payment in most labor relations is that of transfer payment, there are still situations in which the employer opts for cash. This is the case of some economic activities such as small businesses, construction or domestic service. In fact, those who receive very low wages do not always have a checking account. Most of these cash payments are also made at the provincial level, and in very small towns that do not always have a bank branch in them. These cash payments that would be modified in the future if the new norm is successful would, logically, be those that have legal consideration, and not the black payments – which Labor calls “hidden wages” -, which would continue to be equally persecuted, in this case due to its fraudulent condition.

Spain prefers cash

In the event that this measure were to go ahead, Labor understands that it would benefit workers doubly, since with the payment by payroll transfer they could obtain certain favorable counterparts from the banking entities in which their accounts were hosted, such as the reduction of maintenance fees.

With this regulatory amendment, the use of cash would once again be threatened, since in recent years both banks and financial organizations have advocated for gradually withdrawing it from a day to day in which card payments are gaining ground. However, Spain remains one of the most reluctant countries to abandon coins and notes. This was evidenced by the latest survey carried out by the European Central Bank (ECB) published last December, which concluded that Spaniards were the ones who, in percentage terms, used the most cash to pay for small purchases (66%), compared to the average European (48%). However, they paid only 15% of their purchases with a card, compared to the 24% recorded on average in the euro zone.