The Third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, together with the Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez Rey.

The Ministry of Labor has already advanced and negotiated its proposal to reform active employment policies as required by Brussels and contemplates the recovery plan. His plan happens, among other things, because a good part of the money that the communities receive to develop these policies is subject to the fulfillment of a series of indicators. Another significant element is the resources that the Executive intends to inject: 3,500 million euros, of which 2,100 million will probably be distributed on April 28 at the sectoral employment conference between the central government and the autonomous communities, as explained by the minister Yolanda Díaz and the Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez Rey, this Friday.

The percentage that Work intends to depend on the fulfillment of objectives amounts to 45%. At the moment, of the 2,100 million that are already going to be put on the table, 1,300 million would already be governed by this formula. Neither the minister nor the secretary of state have wanted to specify what the objectives or indicators would be like, arguing that they are negotiating it, in parallel, with the autonomies and social agents. They have been negotiating this reform with both parties for months, which is one of the changes promised to Brussels for the arrival of recovery funds. The intention would be, as Pérez Rey explained, to also build “a map of indicators with milestones at six, 12 and 18 months”. This, as explained by both politicians, goes through the reform of the Employment Law of 2015.

“The mechanism is along the lines of a positive or negative bonus” depending on the results, Díaz pointed out. The intention of the Executive is that Airef would be in charge of the evaluation. This body already carried out an in-depth examination of these policies in Spain in 2019, when it was chaired by José Luis Escrivá, and concluded that a “radical change” was needed.

The 2,100 million euros that Trabajo intends to agree with the communities on April 28 contain an additional 800 million over what was originally planned, about 1,300 million. To this first amount must be added almost 260 million for the promotion of agricultural employment and another 1,100 million contemplated in the European funds for the recovery. Within this item must be included 175 million for the modernization and digitization of the SEPE.

In presenting these plans, Díaz has admitted that Spain is a country that has always had a problem with policies for the insertion of the unemployed and the training and requalification of those who have a job. “Our country does not have good examples”, he has assumed in a general way, although he has also pointed out that there are communities with best practices.

Díaz has pointed out that his plans are to stabilize the workforce of job counselors in Spain. Now many of them are hired within annual programs. These include the 3,000 that the first Government of Sánchez, after the motion of censure, hired. It would now be a matter of stabilizing them, because, as the minister herself has pointed out, “it does not make sense” that those who are dedicated to seeking employment are in a precarious situation.

Another of the points on which those responsible for the Ministry of Labor have emphasized is the fight against youth unemployment, another of the elements demanded by Brussels and in which Spain stands out negatively within the EU. To this end, the intention is to allocate 600 million of which will be distributed at the sectoral conference. Although these would not be the only funds for this chapter.