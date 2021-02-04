Thousands of Argentines aspire to make the “American dream” come true. That is, to work and, perhaps, to settle in the country that they have seen over and over again in Hollywood movies and, the youngest, in Netflix series. In fact, this is the second most chosen destination, after Spain, among those seeking new horizons.

Nevertheless, many things are not like in the cinema. Be prepared to fill out forms, gather information, attend a personal interview, and then wait for approval of the process. We refer to the Work visa in the United States: what are the requirements to obtain it in Argentina.

Indispensable: a sponsor

The first step is to have a company (from the United States) to secure a job for us. That is, first of all, someone must support the employment filing with the Department of Labor (DOL) and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In this way, you must justify that you need our talent to fulfill a certain task.

The procedures are carried out at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.

At this point, it should be clarified that The United States grants 75 different types of visas; 21 of them related to travel, work and study. Therefore, before embarking on a sea of ​​forms and requirements, It is convenient to investigate well what type of visa corresponds.

Nothing better then than visiting the page. It should also be noted that there is an annual quota. For temporary workers around the world (non-immigrants) there are about 66,000 visas available and for permanent ones, about 140,000.

As we said, first, the future employer must apply for the work permit with the USCIS (form I-129). Once approved, you will receive the form I-797 issued in the United States.

The temporary worker visa only allows you to work in specific occupations for a limited period (generally three years). Your family can live there, even study, but not work. Even if the period of employment is extended (for example, beyond three years), the family must return to Argentina.

Young employment. A typical New York IT office.

The interview for the work visa

In the United States it can be said that there are “visa families” grouped according to letter and number codes. H visas cover experienced workers from most industries and services.

The government can ask the prospective employer to submit various certifications to the DOL. Practitioners fall under this category as well, but it does not assure them a job at the end of the practice.

Those who have extraordinary abilities in science, art, education, business, sports, or who have excelled in film or television can apply to the visa OR.

Meanwhile, certain athletes, such as Baseball players, and entertainers, such as professional music groups, may qualify for P visas. The Q are for those who participate in cultural exchanges and; the R’s for religious workers.

They are not the only types of visas: there are also L visas, for personnel transferred by companies from Argentina to the United States. Y E1 and E2 visas, for traders and investors, which allow you to develop and even run a company in which you have made a considerable investment.

Miami The works in hotels and remains a fountain for Argentines.

Once the corresponding category is established, the next step is to complete the Electronic Nonimmigrant Visa Application and print the DS-160 confirmation form, all in the official website of the United States Department of State.

Then, make an appointment for a personal interview at the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Argentina, well in advance, even without reserving tickets or accommodation because the visa may be denied. At this time, the Embassy only grants interviews for emergency situations. The tariff is the same is US $ 190.

To request the interview, you must create a user account on the Embassy’s website, complete the registration, enter the confirmation number DS-160, give an address to receive the documents that the Consular Section will send, pay the non-immigrant visa application fee and make the appointment.

To the personal interview, you must bring a valid passport (if applicable, also previous passports visaed by the United States); the DS-160 confirmation page and a recent 5×5 cm color photo.

Foreigners residing in the country must also present a photocopy of their DNI (both sides). Another requirement: the receipt number of the petition approved on forms I-129 or I-797 (for H visas).

The residence of the US Embassy in Buenos Aires: historic palace.

Of course, as we said, the process is not always satisfactory. Articles 221g and 214b of the Immigration Law are the most frequently cited for rejection. They can ask for more documentation or for us to fill in some missing information.

In this case, if the amendment is made within the year of filing, the fee does not have to be paid again. But if the authorities raise insurmountable objections, it is very likely that there will be no refund.

What is the Green Card

Also employment is a way to obtain permanent residence, the much named Green Card (green card) which is none other than the one that gives the right to permanent residence. The preferences, as in the previous cases, are identified with letters: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 visas.

In short, it encompasses those with special abilities in science, arts, education, business, or sports; outstanding professors or researchers; a profession that requires a graduate or baccalaureate degree, among other requirements.

Another way to obtain the Green Card is through the Diversity Visa Lottery (DV Program). Every year, the government raffles around 50,000 such visas. From October 7 to November 10 of each year one can register for this raffle.

At the end of this year 2021 the Green Cards corresponding to the year 2023 will be raffled. All the details can be seen in the official page of this program special from the United States.

Look also

