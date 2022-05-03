Work Top promise Eemil Helander gave just the right answer when Jukka Virtanen and Nooralotta Neziri asked what he wanted in his career: “That was enough”

Fence runner Nooralotta Neziri starts managing runner Eemil Helander. For now, managing is a hobby for Nezir, but it may one day become a profession for him as well.

Nooralotta Neziri has always been a determined athlete who often thinks about the time after his career.

Neziri graduated with a master’s degree in economics in 2018. He has already taken his first step into one possible job when the hurdles at the top will inevitably end one day: managing other athletes.

Nezir’s first to be managed is a 20-year-old endurance runner Eemil Helanderwho won the Finnish championships in the 5,000-meter and 3,000-meter hurdles last summer.

In November, Petäjävesi ran a record for the conscripts of the Defense Forces Sports School in the Cooper test At Pajulahti Sports College, 4,255 meters.

“First of all, managing is just a hobby for me. My role is to be a helping hand. Because of my own situation, I cannot take responsibility for arranging a budget for Eemil for the whole of next year. However, the world of management is interesting, ”Neziri tells HS.

The main responsibility for handling Helander’s affairs lies To Jukka Virtanenwho has been Nezir’s manager for a long time.

Manager Jukka Virtanen.

In practice Neziri has been very much in charge of his own sponsorship agreements. He has six long-term sponsors.

Virtanen had already thought about leaving the managerial job after Neziri and the parakelaja Leo-Pekka Star no longer need him so much. When Helander contacted him, Virtanen also wanted to learn, according to Nezir.

“I came up with the idea that I could go along when Jukka sometimes gives up,” Neziri says.

Virtanen is sure that Nezir will grow into a good manager.

“Nooralota has good starts. She has her own experience and excellent social skills, ”says Virtanen.

Helander looks forward to working with you. Virtanen and Neziri are his first managers.

“This is a step forward. I will listen to both of them and I will decide for myself if such a situation arises, ”says Helander, who will be able to focus only on sports after the army that ended in March.

Virtanen asked Helander two things before he promised to be Manager with Nezir: what are the goals and how much money is needed?

“Eemil replied that he wants to be at the top of the world. That was enough. We don’t make a ton of contracts, but a little bigger, ”says Virtanen.

The annual budget of an endurance runner is about 20,000 – 25,000 euros. Previously, Helander had entered into sponsorship agreements with his father.

“Now came the time and skills. We needed help, ” Markus HelanderThe father of Eemil, says.

Neziri was visiting Finland for a long time during May Day and at home in Jyväskylä. In practice, he has been training his Austrian coach abroad since October Philipp Unfriedin under.

In the winter, Neziri was on two occasions in the Canary Islands and last month in Atlanta in the United States. He has mostly practiced in Austria.

Unfried is the Austrian national team hockey coach who also coaches two world-class athletes, Jamaican women Megan Tapperia and the Austrian Sevens Ivona Dadicia.

In Atlanta, a British 400-meter runner joined the group as a new athlete Laviai Nielsen.

Nooralotta Neziri and Eemil Helander got to know each other for the first time during May Day at Hippos Hall in Jyväskylä.

Vapun after which Neziri will travel again to Austria, where he also plans to run in two small races. In Finland, the competition season starts at the 100-meter fence Lahti gp race on May 25.

The goals for the season are the World Championships in July in Eugene in the United States and the European Championships in Munich, Germany.

In the spring and early summer, Nezir will have to break the World Cup limit of 12.84. The European Championship limit is 12.93. No Finnish female driver has yet violated the race limits. Annimari Korte was below the limit last June (12.91), but the result came too soon.

The time of the European Championships is 27 July 2021 – 26 July 2022. The corresponding time range for the World Championships is 27 June 2021–26 June 2022.

The second road to the value race is through the ranking points. They are obtained by the athlete by succeeding well enough in the pre-determined ranking competitions. For example, the Paavo Nurmi Games (PNG) event in Turku on June 14 will receive valuable ranking points.

“The goal is to run the limit or get a ranking. The hope is to get to the races as hard as possible, ”says Neziri.

In winter during the reign, Neziri ran nine 60-meter hurdles. The best time, 8 seconds evenly, was born in the final race of the hall season in Poland. In the winter of 2021, he ran a Finnish record of 7.91 in the hall.

The reign was a mystery to Nezir. He went to Austria in the autumn to recover, but at the same time the subconscious was weighed down by the injuries of the Olympic year: a strain on his back and a tear in his legs.

Last summer, he ran just one hurdles outside: June 29, 13.11. His record of 12.81 he ran at Midsummer in 2016 in Kuortane.

Neziri was elected To the Tokyo Olympics, where he did not go because of his injuries.

“I wanted so much in Tokyo. When I ran 13.11, I thought I was running 12.80 in Tokyo. The motivation was hard. It was the right decision to miss the Olympics. However, I wouldn’t have struggled for the final spot, and the recovery could have taken a really long time. Still, the athlete’s mind says you have to leave, ”Neziri says.

Nooralotta Neziri has been training abroad for the winter, but she visited Hippos Hall in Jyväskylä during May Day.

Last after a summer twisted spiral, a winter hail season, and Unfried’s demanding rehearsals, Neziri looks forward to the coming outdoor season.

“Fortunately, my back has withstood hard training. Edema [turvotus] is off, and the magnetic images show the back is okay. Admittedly, there has now been a small ailment in the heel that has been treated with cortisone. Injury is not bad, but it hurts. ”

In Unfried’s rehearsals, Neziri has experienced a whole new kind of phase. After a rigorous 2.5-week training period, the program has had a total rest for a couple of days.

“It’s been completely new. Quantitatively, I don’t train it anymore, but it’s tougher. The mood feels much better than before the hall season. ”

At the St. Poelten Sports Center near Vienna, Neziri has also honed a lot of fencing technology, which he went there to repair.

Learning something new has taken time.

“Authenticity looks good at times, but then when you’re a little tired, it doesn’t look good either. I am prepared that there will not be a record in the first run of the season. ”

Neziri will be in touch with his first manager whenever he needs it, and anyway.

“I want to help athletes when I know what else a professional athlete’s job requires. The competition for sponsors is fierce and only getting tougher, ”says 29-year-old Neziri.