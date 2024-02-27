Work | There are huge regional differences in unemployment among foreigners – this is the situation in your municipality

The number of unemployed foreigners rose to a record high in December, but relatively, the unemployment of those who came to Finland has improved.

A foreigner there are huge differences in the employment of the workforce all over Finland, according to the employment statistics of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (Tem).

In Varkaus, the share of unemployed foreigners in the municipality's foreign workforce is as much as 63.4 percent. In Närpio, the share is 11.5 percent.

The comparison includes municipalities that had at least 100 foreign unemployed people in January.

Närpiö, located in Ostrobothnia, is known for its greenhouses, where many immigrants work. For example, in 2022, the share of foreign language speakers among the municipality's residents was approximately 20 percent.

In theft the share of unemployed foreigners exploded after March 2022, as the figure was still 20 percent at that time.

The Mayor of Varkaus Joonas Hännenen according to this, the high unemployment rate among foreigners is explained by the large number of Ukrainian refugees in the city.

Many Ukrainians came to Varkaus soon after Russia started the war of aggression in February 2022. Currently, there are about 500 Ukrainians who fled the war in the city, which corresponds to about 2.5 percent of the population of Varkaus.

In Finland, Ukrainians are entitled to temporary protection, which secures them, among other things, a necessary livelihood and access to healthcare services.

However, all Ukrainians in Varkaus have been encouraged to register as unemployed jobseekers at the te office. It can also be seen in the high unemployment rate of foreign job seekers.

Employment status has no effect on, for example, any benefits that Ukrainian refugees may be entitled to. However, through the Te office, they have the opportunity to receive, for example, language training and access other working life services.

“Right from the start, we try to encourage activity, language study and job search, instead of them just being here,” says Hänninen.

“Even though the unemployment level is high, we also have employee needs and population growth will pose challenges in terms of labor availability. People from abroad can be very potential employees.”

Hännen's according to many Ukrainians in the city also hope to get a job. Often, however, the obstacle is a lack of language skills. It limits employment opportunities, especially in the public sector, even if, for example, there is a need for labor in early childhood education and social and health services.

In any case, Hänninen says that he is worried about the high unemployment of the foreign workforce.

“When you see news from various quarters that companies are laying off their employees or filing for bankruptcy, of course it worries you. The number of unemployed people will increase, and of course that will not make it easier for immigrants or people with a foreign background to find work or the conditions for getting to work.”

HS reported last week that the number of unemployed foreign job seekers in Finland has risen to a record high. In December, there were more than 44,000 foreign unemployed jobseekers in Finland. It is the largest number in the measurement history.

In January, there were more than 42,400 unemployed foreigners. The figure for January is the fifth highest in history and by far the highest figure for January.

The reason for the increase is natural: the increase in the number of foreign workers. According to employment statistics, there were more than 174,500 people in the foreign workforce in January.

The number has grown rapidly. In December, there were just under 156,000 people in the foreign workforce and, for example, four years ago in January 2020, around 130,700. At the same time, the share of foreigners in the workforce has also increased, as in January the share was 6.5 percent. Four years ago, the share was still less than 5 percent.

Relatively the share of foreign unemployed jobseekers in the foreign labor force has decreased. In January, more than 24 percent of unemployed foreign job seekers were unemployed. Even in the summer of the first corona year, the share was almost 33 percent. The figure was at its highest in July 2015, when the share was 37.4 percent.

The number and proportion of unemployed foreign jobseekers shows a large seasonal variation. They are typically at their highest in June–July.

The share of unemployed foreigners is still higher than average. In January, the share of all unemployed jobseekers in the labor force reached 16.5 percent.