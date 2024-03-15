Precarious work, the numbers that photograph the Italian emergency. INPS data processed by CGIL

A report from CGIL processed based on the data provided from the INPS, photographs a great emergency in Italy, that relating to precarious work. Temporary employees are on average for only 155 days per year and earn – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – less than 11 thousand euros gross. The sectors that most of all contribute to creating these chores are mainly related to tourism: travel and rental agencies, business services, hotels and restaurants. But also the public school, with its usual army of over 200 thousand substitute teachers precarious workers, makes a very significant contribution, as does the public administration in general which in total reaches half a million. These are important numbers, in this condition precariousness in Italy there are 4 million people.

Insecurity – continues Il Fatto – is not the same in all sectors. For example, while the average working days in the manufacturing is 177in hotels and restaurants this drops to 115. That in education is much higher, which stands at 196. The accommodation and restaurant sector also has the lower average daily wage, just over 49 euros. In short, while usually fixed-term contracts – the fact concludes – are presented, by those who want to encourage them, as the entry channel towards jobs stablethe data tells a different story: precariousness in Italy it is synonymous with under-employment, inconsistency of income and therefore is among the causes of salary problems. 48.9% of our temporary workers are under 35 years old.