The unemployment rate in the OECD area has decreased both among women and men

The rate collapses unemployment monthly in the area OECD: to December the figure drops for the eighth consecutive month to 5.4%down from 5.5% in November to just 0.1 percentage points above the pre-pandemic rate recorded in February 2020.

Even the number of unemployed workers throughout the area OECD it continued to decline by 0.7 million to 36.1 million, still 0.5 million above the pre-pandemic level. TO Decemberor in the last available period, the unemployment rate was below the pre-pandemic level in Australia, Chile, France, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. In particular, in our country the rate fell to 9% from 9.1% in November.

The unemployment rate in the OECD area decreased both between women which passes from 5.7% in November to 5.6% that among men here too, up by one point: from 5.2% in November to 5.3%, down at a faster rate among young people aged 15 to 24: to 11.5%, from 11.8% in November, compared to early age and older workers aged 25 and over: to 4.6%, from 4.7%.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate also declined for the eighth consecutive month in December to 7.0%, from 7.1% in November, falling 0.3 percentage points or more in Austria to 4.9%, from 5.2%, Greece to 12.7%, from 13.3%, Lithuania to 5.6%, from 6.0%, Portugal to 5.9%, from 6.3% e Spain to 13.0%, up from 13.4%, but up 0.4 percentage points in Finland to 7.2%, from 6.8%. During the same month, the unemployment rate among young people in the euro area fell by 0.5 percentage points to 14.9%, from 15.4%.





In December, the unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points or more Australia: to 4.2%, from 4.6% in NovemberColombia to 12.6%, from 13.0% e United States to 3.9%, from 4.2%. Decreased by 0.1 percentage points in Canada at 6.0% and in Japan (at 2.7%), but increased by 0.1 percentage points in Mexico to 3.9% and 0.7 percentage points in Korea to 3.8%. More recent data shows that the unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points in Canada to 6.5% in January 2022 and by 0.1 percentage points in the United States to 4.0%.

