Work | The services of Te offices surprise the unemployed: “In data analytics training, they practiced stair climbing”

A large part of the unemployed who responded to HS’s survey consider the services of the te center to be good but useless. The gaze should be turned in the direction of the legislators, says the service director.

In summer at work, unemployed in winter. Thus Teemu Hietaniemi life has been in rhythm for almost twenty years. In the field of green construction, work is seasonal, there is not much work in winter. Then Hietaniemi looks for other jobs and does unpaid hobby projects.

“Usually the jobs offered are of a gig nature and may cause quite a bureaucratic mess.”

By this, Hietaniemi means that a few days of work interfere with the payment of the unemployment allowance and may lead to a delay in their payment.

Despite this, Hietaniemi has been quite satisfied with the work of the employment and business offices. He has never been offered a completely inappropriate job, and he has only attended a compulsory course organized by the office once.

“I was ordered to participate in a CV course under the threat of a grace period.”

With everyone things have not gone so smoothly.

Helsingin Sanomat asked its readers for their opinions on the services of the employment office, the courses and jobs it offers. Many responses expressed disappointment with the services of the te offices.

Several answers mentioned that the officials were friendly, but as one man from Vantaa says, the results have been poor.

“The quality in itself has been good. The meaningfulness or reasonableness of the action does not. Forms and phone calls do come, but that organization, understandably in part, did not manage to offer a single job.”

In the story, comments have been used only from those who responded to the survey, whose contact information is known to HS.

Services in addition to inefficiency, the courses offered by te offices caused the most irritation. In the minority were those who answered, like these women from Helsinki, that they were satisfied with the courses.

“I attended an entrepreneurship course. It was a good basic course on starting a business.” “I participated in 6 months of work/career coaching for young people of my own free will. I got a coach who had studied the field that I was very interested in at the time, and he was able to give me incredibly useful information on the subject. The coach helped with career planning, and eventually I got a job during the coaching.”

Many others found the courses humiliating or a sheer waste of time.

The Kirkkonummelian says that his course became stair training instead of computer work.

“In data analytics training, we played circuit games and practiced stair jumping for half a day, when the credentials for the school’s computers didn’t work. They didn’t work the next day either, but exercise was left to its own devices anyway. I want to see a commercial trainer try the same and the following customer feedback. With public money, this is apparently normal.”

The man from Vantaa, who attended three courses, feels that each course was a waste of time.

“The first course was mostly about gluing glossy images, which was ‘marketed’ as a group work exercise. Financing of a private education company. In the second course, job hunting was practiced. The instructor of the course stated on the second day that ‘you know how to look for a job, the course is completed, if you want to’. The third was a vocational course that didn’t qualify for anything and was scraped together clearly with funding in mind.”

A man who worked in the IT field, on the other hand, says that he could not take a study course in his own field because it was not accepted by the IT services. Instead, he could have attended a cv or resume making course, even though in his previous job he had hired people and gone through hundreds of people’s resumes.

A woman from Helsinki said that even the hobby was considered to be an obstacle to accepting a full-time job.

“I didn’t get any help for employment. Instead, I was given a very detailed list of what not to do in order not to lose unemployment benefits. I found it very discouraging that even hobby art or designing was completely forbidden.”

Uusimaa service director of te offices Mika Salo says that studies are not banned arbitrarily, but offices are guided by law.

“The Unemployment Insurance Act defines in great detail what kind of studies can be done in order not to lose the unemployment benefit.”

The Te-office has a group of experts that solves the more challenging and interpretive cases related to self-directed study. You can take your case there for consideration if you feel that you have been treated unfairly.

“ “Even the police are not criticized for issuing fines.”

In addition to the Unemployment Security Act, te offices are also governed by the Act on Public Employment Services. The goals of these two laws can sometimes cross, and in this case there is a gap between consideration. Then the decision of an individual employee can be of great importance, as the man from Helsinki says:

“Te office’s services are a lottery. Getting service and a decision is entirely up to the officer handling the case. An official’s carelessness or unwillingness to serve can lead to long-term loss of income and the prevention and prolongation of receiving services, through a long and often fruitless appeal process. Finding a competent and motivated clerk leads to the development of job search skills and a career path.”

Salo says that he is troubled by the fact that te-services are receiving a lot of criticism, when the focus should be on the legislators.

“We don’t make decisions out of malice, but because we follow the law. The police are not criticized for issuing fines either. It’s pretty much the same thing. They follow the law like we do.”

Although the te office has little influence on what kind of studies an unemployed person can take during unemployment, another thing came up in the survey that the te office can influence. It is providing jobs to the unemployed.

What kind of jobs were offered to the unemployed caused many people to wonder.

A woman from Jyväskylä had been suggested to become a family daycare nurse after her period as a stay-at-home mother.

“I said that I have acquired a higher education in a technical field, and I have no care for anyone but my own children.”

The master of social sciences from Helsinki received a proposal to become a cleaner.

“After working for more than five years in expert positions after completing my degree [joihin edellytyksenä oli ylempi korkeakoulututkinto]soon after I became unemployed, I was offered ‘manpower training for the cleaning service industry’, i.e. a career change to become a cleaner.”

A woman from Kuopio looking for office work was offered the career of a truck driver.

“I have a lower university degree and I’m looking for regular office jobs. It was suggested to me to train as a combination vehicle driver. I said that it won’t work, since even driving a car is difficult.”

Two different biology majors have discovered that the degree qualifies for the most diverse professions.

“I am a biologist. Everything is offered, from babysitters to youth counselors. So anyone can get a job in day care centers.” “I have a PhD in biology, experience in research, product development and teaching. According to them, a suitable job would have been managing the work of garbage drivers.”

Mika Salon according to which the type of work offered to the applicants is primarily influenced by what the applicant himself has entered in the information system as his job search profession. If the definition has remained very broad, offers may also come on a wide scale.

"Although there are always stories in the public where it is said that I was not interested in this type of work, there is usually a section in the application where the persons themselves have declared their interest in the work in that field."

“Although there are always stories in the public where it is said that I was not interested in this type of work, there is usually a section in the application where the persons themselves have declared their interest in the work in that field.”

Whether the job in question is really interesting is a different matter. According to Salo, sometimes people may also confuse advertisements with actual job offers.

“For example, job announcements about labor policy trainings or recruitment events may be sent as mass distribution.”

“ “Personal discretion has been taken away from them.”

If one could draw a conclusion from the answers to the survey, it could be that many feel that the services of the te offices are quite inflexible.

For example, Hietaniemi would be interested in trying work as a so-called light entrepreneur, in which case he would bill for gig work in his own name, but this is prevented by the fear that he would immediately be considered a full-time entrepreneur, and there would be no money. Hietaniemi has asked the te office about it, but they have said that the limit is case-specific.

“This is an obstacle to self-reliance, because very few people get the activity up and running immediately.”

Inflexibility according to Mika Salo, there is no relief coming, but in fact the opposite is the case. The Nordic labor service model introduced in 2022 has made work even more formulaic.

“Personal discretion has been taken away from the staff. The model has equalized the customer encounter. In fact, I would like to see it looked at again.”