Russia’s indifference towards its apartment building has also caused damage to the neighboring building in Töölö.

Low The apartment building has been standing empty in Taka-Töölö Children’s Castle for several years. Christmas lights twinkle in the windows of many other houses, but through the glass of this one you can only see curtains left hanging. No people are visible.

The building’s emptiness is explained by its owner: the Russian Federation.

The house located at Lastenlinnantie 9 A was completed in the 1940s. The staff of the Russian Embassy used to live there, but after they moved out, the building has been empty.

The building is attached to the neighboring house on its side. The neighbor is an ordinary working-class housing association.

You can see curtains left hanging in the windows. The condition of the balconies shows that the house is not taken care of. In the picture on the right side, you can see the neighboring house, which is a regular housing association.

of HS according to information, the house has been left in poor maintenance since the diplomats moved out ten years ago. For a while, people who worked on construction sites lived in the house, but now the house has been completely empty for a long time.

Because the house has not been maintained, its condition has deteriorated. There have been rats in the basement and garage. Because of blocked gutters, water has flooded along the outer wall, damaging the neighboring building as well.

The total area of ​​the building is 1,250 square meters, approximately the same as the other half of the house.

However, the number of apartments in the Russian-owned half has been reported as only one, while the buildings of similar size in the surrounding area each have more than ten apartments.

HS could not reach a representative of the Russian Embassy to comment on the matter.